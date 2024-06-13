Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-526 June 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 526: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (June 13). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-526 June 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 526: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 526 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN-526 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of several Malayalis anr

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 Malayalis

    Kerala: MoS Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar house in Kannur anr

    Kerala: MoS Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar's house in Kannur

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters of Wayanad constituency; Slams ties between Adani and Modi anr

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters; Slams ties between Adani and Modi

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries in May anr

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries

    Kerala HC dismisses 10-year-old girls plea seeking entry to Sabarimala anr

    Kerala HC dismisses 10-year-old girl's plea seeking entry to Sabarimala

    Recent Stories

    No one has attempted to exonerate actor Darshan from murder case: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    No one has attempted to exonerate actor Darshan from murder case: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, meeting with Joe Biden expected on the sidelines of the summit gcw

    PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, meeting with Joe Biden expected on the sidelines

    Anushka Sharma loses cool during India Pakistan World Cup Match in New York; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

    Anushka Sharma loses cool during India Pakistan World Cup Match in New York; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

    Gold price on June 13: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in YOUR city gcw

    Gold price on June 13: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in YOUR city

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of several Malayalis anr

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 Malayalis

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon