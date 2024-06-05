Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-97 June 05 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-97 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm on Wednesday (June 05).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-97 June 05 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money rs 1 crore winner anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-97: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 05) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-97 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-97 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-97 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 Kerala BJP to celebrate historic victory; Warm reception for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur anr

    Kerala BJP to celebrate historic victory in Lok Sabha election; Warm reception for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'This will be a Game changer...' Kerala BJP state president K Surendran on Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur anr

    LS Polls Results 2024: 'Game changer...' Kerala BJP state Chief K Surendran on Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP set to open account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP opens account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    How Can I Earn Monthly Income from a Fixed Deposit?

    How Can I Earn Monthly Income from a Fixed Deposit?

    football Kylian Mbappe's shocking revelation: Real Madrid's new star blasts PSG over 'violent' tactics (WATCH) snt

    Kylian Mbappe's shocking revelation: Real Madrid's new star blasts PSG over 'violent' tactics (WATCH)

    Have won from people's blessings, not from doing any Yajna: Mandya JDS MP, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Have won from people’s blessings, not from doing any Yajna': Mandya JDS MP, former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls? AJR

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls?

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'? RKK

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'?

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon