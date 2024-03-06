Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-87 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87 March 06 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-87: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Mar 06) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-87 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-87 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-87 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier pookode veterinary university anr

    Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    kerala news live 06 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Crucial day for Kerala as SC to hear arguments on borrowing limit today

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill anr

    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

    Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case anr

    Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train (WATCH) AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train (WATCH)

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role RBA

    Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt to join Allu Arjun's film? Know details about his role

    West Bengal: PM Modi inaugurates India's first underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore AJR

    BREAKING: PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st underwater Metro route, other projects of Rs 15,400 crore

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read anr

    Kerala to introduce India's first government-backed OTT platform 'CSpace'; Read

    cricket WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail breaks records for the fastest ball with a 132.1 kph delivery against Delhi Capitals osf

    WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail breaks records for the fastest ball with a 132.1 kph delivery against Delhi Capitals

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon