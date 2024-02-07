Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-83 February 07 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-83 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm.

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-83 February 07 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-83: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Feb 07) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-83 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-83 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-83 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state anr

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state

    Kerala: Woman attacked with iron rod by husband seeks financial aid for skull fracture treatment in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Woman attacked with iron rod by husband seeks financial aid for skull fracture treatment in Malappuram

    Kerala: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities anr

    Kerala: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities

    Kerala: Govt not to withdraw entire premium for govt employees to obtain MEDISEP coverage rkn

    Kerala: Govt not to withdraw entire premium for govt employees to obtain MEDISEP coverage

    Kerala: Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence after surgery in Kalpetta rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence after surgery in Kalpetta

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Doctor saves life of 11-month-old baby by removing fish stuck in throat at Shimoga vkp

    Karnataka: Doctor saves life of 11-month-old baby by removing fish stuck in throat at Shimoga

    'The Kerala Story' to start streaming on THIS date; Check rkn

    'The Kerala Story' to start streaming on THIS date; Check

    Valentines Day 2024 7 fun activities to do with your beloved ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 fun activities to do with your beloved

    Mumbai Jet spray toilet seat cover among Rs 1 2 lakh bathroom fittings stolen from CSMT station gcw

    Mumbai: Jet spray, toilet seat cover among Rs 1.2 lakh bathroom fittings stolen from CSMT station

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state anr

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon