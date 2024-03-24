Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-644 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-644 Lottery on Sunday (Mar 24). The declaration will took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-644 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College rkn

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO] rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO]

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months rkn

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books resume in the state after 6 months

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more rkn

    Believers across the world to observe ' Palm Sunday' today; know history, importance and more

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts on March 23; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in 12 districts; Kollam, Palakkad to experience high temperatures

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College rkn

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    Assam Police detains IIT Guwahati student on way to join ISIS, investigation underway AJR

    Assam Police detains IIT Guwahati student on way to join ISIS, investigation underway

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO] rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO]

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH) RKK

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH)

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners vkp

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon