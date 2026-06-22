The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Bhagyathara BT-59 results on June 22. This popular weekly draw, conducted by the State Lottery Department, offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash rewards. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official channels.

Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Kerala State Lottery Bhagyathara BT-59 results, scheduled to be drawn on June 22. The weekly Bhagyathara lottery is among the most popular state-run lottery schemes and offers participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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The draw is being conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of authorized officials. Thousands of ticket holders across the state are expected to closely monitor the proceedings as the winning numbers are announced.

The Bhagyathara lottery features multiple prize categories in addition to the coveted first prize. Along with the top prize of Rs 1 crore, winners can also claim rewards under second, third and several lower-tier prize categories, making it one of Kerala's most widely followed weekly lottery draws.

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Participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and verify the results only through official Kerala Lottery publications and authorized channels once the winning numbers are declared. Ticket holders should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result list to avoid any confusion.

Winners of major prizes must retain their original tickets in good condition and follow the claim procedures prescribed by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Prize claims generally require identity proof, photographs and other supporting documents for verification. Lottery authorities also remind winners that applicable taxes will be deducted from prize amounts as per government rules.

The Kerala State Lottery system continues to attract significant participation due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Revenue generated through the lottery contributes to various welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the state government.

As anticipation builds, participants across Kerala are waiting for the official announcement of the Bhagyathara BT-59 winning numbers. Once released, the complete list of prize-winning tickets, including the first-prize winner and other major prize categories, will be available for verification through official lottery result channels.

Stay tuned for the Bhagyathara BT-59 results and the full list of winning numbers as soon as the draw concludes.

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