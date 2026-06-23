The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 draw held on June 23, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Sthree Sakthi SS-525 lottery on Tuesday, June 23. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 draw is the top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official result list published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-525 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-525 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - ST 871122

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with 871122

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - SS 649010

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - SO 822330

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0169, 1485, 1779, 1900, 1956, 1994, 2153, 2460, 2604, 3370, 3812, 4482, 5339, 6122, 6450, 7265, 8864, 9290, 9786

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1053, 2139, 4057, 6557, 7326, 9548

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0284, 0294, 0507, 0761, 1050, 1329, 1384, 1404, 1525, 1915, 3089, 3125, 3452, 3916, 4006, 4078, 4896, 5890, 6097, 6319, 6562, 8060, 8081, 9340, 9901

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0090, 0125, 0161, 0506, 0893, 1049, 1268, 1294, 1295, 1474, 1572, 1582, 1801, 1969, 2156, 2255, 2277, 2356, 2389, 2392, 2503, 2524, 2530, 2607, 2614, 2618, 2906, 2921, 3007, 3072, 3075, 3465, 3538, 3606, 3718, 3758, 4041, 4254, 4277, 4658, 4673, 4772, 4805, 5235, 5463, 5600, 5679, 5809, 6240, 6574, 6596, 6691, 6734, 6742, 6957, 7343, 7424, 7425, 7741, 7859, 7994, 8061, 8204, 8274, 8276, 8292, 8343, 8350, 8790, 8823, 8837, 8932, 9090, 9277, 9851, 9875

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0052, 0181, 0266, 0302, 0676, 0695, 0713, 1000, 1039, 1098, 1184, 1205, 1302, 1367, 1412, 1473, 1684, 1725, 2103, 2145, 2161, 2202, 2318, 2605, 2760, 2822, 3035, 3050, 3279, 3293, 3522, 3927, 4060, 4215, 4425, 4476, 4754, 4849, 4916, 5035, 5279, 5365, 5384, 5400, 5875, 5959, 5962, 6171, 6188, 6210, 6233, 6269, 6330, 6372, 6384, 6386, 6474, 6522, 6625, 6720, 6906, 6924, 7084, 7161, 7217, 7243, 7312, 7357, 7390, 7466, 7489, 7771, 7789, 7799, 7888, 8014, 8256, 8447, 8470, 8574, 8887, 8899, 9149, 9292, 9406, 9474, 9606, 9615, 9848, 9907

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0019, 0594, 0995, 1789, 2577, 3145, 3454, 4508, 4918, 5498, 6230, 6698, 7255, 8000, 8473, 8876, 9586, 0330, 0784, 1346, 2308, 2864, 3194, 3680, 4611, 5237, 5805, 6520, 6914, 7416, 8222, 8706, 9232, 9856, 0382, 0799, 1490, 2434, 2898, 3285, 4306, 4646, 5254, 5815, 6592, 6961, 7448, 8283, 8747, 9392, 9908, 0425, 0805, 1544, 2469, 3061, 3356, 4339, 4758, 5260, 5918, 6638, 7058, 7510, 8330, 8796, 9414, 0439, 0866, 1600, 2574, 3101, 3373, 4399, 4765, 5461, 5961, 6685, 7073, 7773, 8430, 8819, 9483, 0519, 0959, 1617, 2575, 3129, 3400, 4416, 4802, 5491, 6120, 6694, 7196, 7917, 8443, 8867, 9508

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-59 Lottery Result Today: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)