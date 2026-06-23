The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 results on June 23. This popular weekly draw, conducted by the State Lottery Department, offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash rewards. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 lottery draw on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of lottery officials.

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The popular weekly lottery offers attractive prize money, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. The draw process will be conducted in a transparent manner to ensure fairness and credibility.

Live updates and the complete list of winning numbers will be available from 3 pm onwards. Apart from the top prizes, the Sthree Sakthi lottery also features several additional prize categories, giving participants multiple opportunities to win cash rewards.

Ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets safely and verify results only through official Kerala Lottery sources and authorised publications. Winners should carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially released result sheet.

Those winning major prizes must preserve the original ticket and complete the required claim formalities. Prize claims generally require valid identity proof, photographs and other supporting documents. Applicable taxes will be deducted from the prize amount according to government regulations.

The Kerala State Lottery continues to attract a large number of participants due to its transparent draw mechanism and rewarding prize structure. Revenue generated through lottery sales supports various welfare and development programmes implemented by the state government.

As excitement builds among participants, the complete list of Sthree Sakthi SS-525 winning numbers, including the jackpot winner and other prize categories, will be published once the draw concludes.

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Stay tuned for live updates and the full Sthree Sakthi SS-525 lottery results as soon as the official announcement is made.