The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 weekly lottery draw held on July 17, 2026. Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers for all prize categories. The draw was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 weekly lottery draw conducted on Friday, July 17, 2026. Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers, including the first prize, consolation prize, second prize, third prize, and all other prize categories.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials, following the standard procedures for the government's weekly lottery draws. Thousands of ticket holders across Kerala eagerly awaited the announcement, hoping to win cash prizes offered under the popular weekly lottery scheme.

The first prize-winning ticket number, along with the consolation prize, second prize, third prize, and remaining prize categories, has now been released. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially declared results before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-61 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-61 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: TBA

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with TBA

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: TBA

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: TBA

4th Prize – Rs 5000: TBA

5th Prize – Rs 2000: TBA

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as the physical ticket is mandatory while claiming the prize. Lottery winners must also complete the verification process and submit the required documents within the deadline specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Kerala State Lotteries is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery systems, conducting weekly draws that offer multiple prize categories and attract lakhs of participants from across the state.

With the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 results now declared, ticket holders can check the complete prize list below to find out whether their ticket has secured a winning prize. Those with winning tickets should verify the details carefully and follow the official claim procedure to receive their prize amount.

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