The state government took urgent action following a strict directive issued by the National Medical Commission on the matter. The move aims to ensure compliance with regulations while addressing concerns raised over the issue, bringing clarity and relief to those affected.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major relief for MBBS students across the state, the Kerala government has issued a crucial order. The government has officially stated that tuition fees for the MBBS course can only be charged for four and a half years.

This quick action from the government comes after a strict directive from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

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The government also announced that the Fee Regulatory Committee will now create a new fee structure, making sure fees are collected only for the actual course duration of 4.5 years. According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2024, the academic period for an MBBS course is four and a half years.

However, there were widespread complaints that self-financing medical colleges in Kerala were charging students for a full five years. This was putting an extra financial burden of lakhs of rupees on the students and their families.

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