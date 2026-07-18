A peacock that was found acting strangely in a backyard in Thalappil has been rescued. The bird stood in the same spot for hours, and an X-ray later revealed that its wing was swollen. It is now under observation.

In Thalappil, a peacock was found in a strange situation behind a man named Vijayan's house. The bird had been standing in the same spot in the backyard since morning and didn't move an inch even by noon.

When the family saw that the peacock wasn't moving, they got worried and decided to alert the authorities. Jishnu Panankavu, an activist from MARK, reached the spot right away. He safely rescued the peacock and moved it to a secure place.

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After the rescue, he officially informed the Forest Department. Following their instructions, the bird was taken to a veterinary hospital for a proper check-up. At the hospital, an X-ray showed that the peacock's wing was badly swollen. Dr. Navas, who led the examination, said that the bird needs proper care and rest for a few days. The Forest Department is now looking after the peacock and will make sure it gets the right treatment.

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