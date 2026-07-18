The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Lottery 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, features first prize of Rs 10 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers, including consolation awards. Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers with official results published by the department.

The Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Lottery Result 2026 has been officially announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Thousands of participants across the state and beyond were eagerly waiting for the bumper draw, which offers a massive Rs 10 crore first prize, making it one of Kerala's most anticipated lottery events of the year.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials. Along with the bumper jackpot, winners have also been declared for the second, third and other prize categories, including consolation prizes.

Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Lottery Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 10 Crore: MC 576896

Consolation Prize – Rs 1 Lakh: All other series ending with 576896

2nd Prize – Rs 10 Lakh: MA530984, MB884378, MC351820, MD557299, ME685578

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: MA816079, MB725332, MC504425, MD323192, ME739809

4th Prize – Rs 3 Lakh: MA838733, MB509385, MC254807, MD536900, ME535035

5th Prize – Rs 5000: 0701, 0747, 0774, 0966, 0999, 1478, 2196, 3068, 3175, 3632, 3914, 4380, 4695, 4936, 5123, 5226, 5522, 6507, 6730, 6743, 7043, 7939, 8497, 8657, 8802, 9113, 9162, 9211, 9212, 9760

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0101, 0228, 0237, 0330, 0673, 0749, 0756, 0844, 0998, 1240, 1264, 1631, 1661, 1867, 1901, 2302, 2667, 2842, 3103, 3109, 3262, 3304, 3398, 3400, 3606, 3685, 3719, 3941, 4043, 4097, 4207, 4403, 4414, 4432, 4517, 4525, 4563, 4732, 4745, 4762, 4959, 5157, 5242, 5370, 5395, 5554, 5726, 5928, 5969, 6102, 6161, 6164, 6244, 6424, 6489, 6530, 6623, 6662, 6699, 6747, 6860, 6918, 7171, 7179, 7297, 7325, 7617, 7669, 7834, 7956, 8237, 8251, 8307, 8388, 8473, 8531, 8592, 8605, 8764, 8782, 9042, 9062, 9101, 9164, 9220, 9359, 9499, 9704, 9705, 9861

7th Prize – Rs 500: 7475, 2602, 4298, 1188, 0034, 0218, 6588, 4573, 6928, 8811, 6793, 1431, 4452, 7878, 6670, 1186, 1933, 2294, 9102, 0730, 7241, 0995, 5992, 4860, 8209, 6646, 9356, 2433, 4518, 4818, 2299, 8316, 7212, 2398, 9723, 6196, 3996, 5550, 1239, 0045, 1008, 8397, 6810, 2561, 2335, 2400, 2690, 6462, 6951, 8666, 4058, 8693, 6811, 2241, 2538, 0975, 7420, 6657, 2277, 6050, 7825, 6041, 1437, 9920, 2130, 2590, 8942, 7357, 5017, 1357, 1737, 5052, 5735, 1930, 1406, 2078, 4899, 8080, 8989, 7399, 3176, 5218, 8762, 2150, 5293, 0510, 3911, 6436, 9966, 3575, 4725, 9375, 8169, 6253, 0752, 3039, 9377, 1284, 8390, 8520, 0957, 2494, 7890, 7110, 2139, 1054, 5398, 4933, 5637, 3964, 2836, 5865, 3791, 9733, 7004, 4594, 8849, 4605, 4746, 2156, 1059, 0972, 6940, 5867, 3391, 1550, 7394, 5807, 1674, 0315, 2749, 0053, 1700, 4713, 2496, 4855, 9924, 8052, 9753, 5756, 5446, 1675, 3641, 2022, 6356, 2998, 4134, 0349, 6476, 5320, 2279, 7391, 0950, 3609, 5857, 9202, 0837, 3807, 6595, 1230, 4168, 6414, 8878, 2267, 4685, 8591, 9280, 2425, 9717, 3747, 3710, 1915, 5805, 1747, 8731, 1096, 0709, 0582, 2773, 6358, 3699, 5899, 7491, 2945, 3837, 6006, 4932, 7387, 4804, 3539, 3625, 3859, 4038, 7942, 0515, 5698, 9639, 2420, 0775, 1377, 2338, 1680, 2274, 6513, 1343, 2467, 4092, 5192, 9387, 6788, 0727, 9075, 4190, 9409, 1911, 9143, 9058, 8043, 3546, 6676, 4607, 1226, 1221, 0019, 4288, 7431, 5512, 0126, 9779, 0573, 1113, 8235, 8152, 9790, 8875, 0338, 3212, 8823, 6382, 5936, 0111

8th Prize - Rs 250: 8182, 8379, 7335, 6926, 2563, 1242, 6865, 5051, 2740, 8954, 2462, 5315, 5633, 4408, 9380, 6656, 9439, 7329, 4717, 3698, 7644, 1212, 7019, 7092, 1767, 2744, 3026, 5104, 4114, 9619, 2051, 2194, 6048, 7197, 3407, 6210, 4980, 4662, 5764, 7200, 9897, 8158, 6335, 9667, 8006, 5549, 1928, 9120, 0968, 8180, 2146, 8204, 3089, 3489, 2228, 4066, 9294, 8965, 4875, 4520, 7430, 8740, 1275, 8993, 4778, 9273, 0348, 9445, 3219, 6485, 9603, 1502, 0806, 7955, 5685, 1129, 3006, 2182, 6514, 2822, 5475, 1297, 2054, 9967, 1714, 1195, 7989, 1573, 2355, 5994, 4905, 3045, 2929, 2549, 5165, 8572, 9100, 6622, 2559, 2142, 9041, 1982, 8995, 8755, 7657, 7299, 4710, 4947, 1595, 2956, 7419, 1066, 0890, 8063, 8232, 5057, 5629, 8930, 8494, 5390, 6535, 7661, 1248, 4017, 7271, 3637, 7243, 2668, 9254, 9775, 6223, 6073, 4559, 9549, 9846, 8317, 9105, 9910, 4825, 3871, 4984, 0015, 3310, 6353, 2919, 5882, 8474, 6442, 0579, 5763, 0607, 2696, 6297, 5816, 0269, 3392, 0519, 5433, 0209, 9750, 5891, 3059, 7398, 6427, 6584, 3433, 9493, 4231, 3353, 8448, 1808, 3355, 9197, 4508, 5092, 7199, 7667, 5058, 4500, 6121, 2252, 3267, 0259, 2221, 7597, 1035, 4740, 0899, 9487, 7980, 1381, 9657, 5194, 9046, 8876, 9692, 2951, 7927, 8341, 1043, 3054, 3931, 7840, 7600, 0141, 1761, 0480, 9307, 2701, 7814, 6207, 3806, 8130, 0944, 7524, 6115, 9484, 0188, 6547, 1932, 1222, 9344, 4174, 2932, 8601, 8500, 1114, 8991, 3602, 8193, 4817, 5449, 8380, 3113, 4068, 2465, 1789, 0366, 4557, 9585, 4546, 3795, 4025, 4664, 2409, 3300, 4197, 5906, 7218, 6270, 7237, 1537, 5317, 2650, 0255, 9178, 4469, 8905, 2791, 0321, 7129, 2820, 1990, 3671, 0908, 5586, 5394, 1914, 0850, 4191, 9121, 7804, 1112, 0853, 7295, 3621, 0176, 1516

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Winners should also check the prize claim procedure and submit the necessary documents within the prescribed time limit to receive their prize money.

The Kerala Monsoon Bumper lottery is one of the state's flagship bumper draws and attracts lakhs of participants every year due to its attractive prize pool. Apart from the Rs 10 crore jackpot, the bumper draw offers multiple prize tiers, giving many participants an opportunity to win significant cash rewards.

If you have purchased a Monsoon Bumper BR-110 ticket, compare your ticket number with the official winning numbers listed above. This article will be updated with the complete prize-wise winning numbers, including the first prize, second prize, consolation prize and all other categories, as soon as the official results are published.