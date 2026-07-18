The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Monsoon Bumper BR-110 lottery results on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The draw is scheduled for 2:00 PM, with results expected around 3:00 PM. This lottery offers a first prize of Rs 10 crore, followed by numerous other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the much-awaited Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Lottery Results on Saturday, July 18, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly waiting to check their ticket numbers for a chance to win the bumper jackpot and other cash prizes.

The draw will be conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department following its standard transparent procedure. As with every bumper lottery, the winning numbers will be declared in multiple prize categories, including the bumper first prize, followed by the second, third and several consolation prizes.

Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Lottery Result: Key Details

• Lottery Name: Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-110

• Draw Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

• Draw Time: 2:00 PM IST

• Result Status: Yet to be announced

• Expected Result Time: Around 3:00 PM IST, after completion of the draw

• Organiser: Kerala State Lotteries Department

• Draw Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram

• Ticket Price: Rs 250

• First Prize: Rs 10 crore

• Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

• Third Prize: Rs 10 lakh

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The Monsoon Bumper BR-110 is among Kerala's most popular seasonal lottery draws, attracting widespread participation because of its high prize money. Apart from the bumper jackpot, winners are selected across numerous prize tiers, ensuring that thousands of ticket holders receive cash rewards. The department publishes the complete list of winning ticket numbers after the live draw, allowing participants to verify their results.

Lottery ticket holders are advised to check their numbers only through the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Winners should carefully verify their ticket details before initiating the claim process.

Prize winners must present the original winning ticket in good condition along with valid identity proof and other required documents. Tickets should be submitted within the deadline prescribed by the department. The prize amount is released only after verification, and applicable taxes are deducted as per government rules before payment is processed.

Participants are also encouraged to preserve their tickets safely until the verification process is completed. Any damaged or altered ticket may face difficulties during claim verification.

The Kerala Lottery continues to enjoy immense popularity due to its government-backed structure, transparent draw process and attractive prize pool. Awaiting the announcement of the Monsoon Bumper BR-110 results, hopeful participants across Kerala are checking whether their ticket has turned into a life-changing win. Those who do not win this time can look forward to the upcoming weekly and bumper lottery draws conducted regularly by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

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