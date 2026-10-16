The Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery draw is scheduled for Friday, October 16, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the prize categories, draw details and prize claim process here.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is scheduled to announce the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery draw on Friday, October 16. The draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can compare their ticket numbers with the official result to see if they have won.

Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery prizes

Suvarna Keralam SK-73 lottery’s first prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other prize categories.

Authorized officials will be present during the draw to ensure the transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should check the winning numbers carefully before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-73 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RA 404595

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All Series with number 404595

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RH 448539

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RG 847845

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0356, 0502, 0647, 1081, 1161, 1255, 3923, 4209, 4528, 4787, 4857, 7043, 7319, 7400, 8007, 8121, 8123, 8967

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1241, 1932, 3134, 4585, 4926, 5857

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0415, 0572, 0732, 1205, 2306, 3003, 3704, 3723, 3752, 3921, 5488, 5668, 5709, 5861, 5936, 6138, 6140, 6924, 7130, 7382, 7393, 7894, 8204, 9245

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0267, 0310, 0389, 0532, 0615, 0660, 0979, 0989, 1155, 1182, 1617, 1795, 1804, 1842, 1851, 2009, 2044, 2109, 2217, 2289, 2340, 2415, 2832, 3083, 3101, 3219, 3345, 3790, 3825, 3845, 3990, 4021, 4446, 4462, 4550, 4753, 4825, 4850, 5008, 5124, 5627, 5862, 6388, 6437, 6483, 6582, 6666, 6678, 6689, 6831, 6882, 6925, 6978, 7025, 7092, 7118, 7300, 7426, 7462, 7498, 7507, 7741, 7906, 8307, 8373, 8394, 8484, 8495, 8541, 8558, 8944, 9443, 9557, 9820, 9860, 9994

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0061, 0452, 0623, 0651, 0772, 0950, 1116, 1146, 1160, 1247, 1285, 1295, 1531, 1618, 1635, 1690, 1904, 2005, 2166, 2301, 2417, 2544, 2613, 2816, 2863, 3016, 3203, 3246, 3255, 3415, 3430, 3691, 3701, 3727, 3767, 3927, 4023, 4282, 4322, 4503, 4755, 4757, 4835, 4942, 4993, 5063, 5200, 5219, 5247, 5367, 5373, 5407, 5477, 5527, 5634, 5640, 5644, 5859, 5866, 6127, 6135, 6139, 6227, 6383, 6443, 6992, 7005, 7031, 7333, 7341, 7362, 7364, 7637, 7854, 7959, 8207, 8240, 8270, 8374, 8514, 8527, 8587, 8628, 8763, 8982, 9341, 9350, 9512, 9538, 9854, 9882, 9953

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0006, 0107, 0273, 0610, 0716, 0794, 1163, 1229, 1433, 1510, 1550, 1558, 2143, 2200, 2324, 2480, 2487, 2494, 2654, 2752, 2794, 2878, 2991, 3089, 3488, 3644, 3803, 3838, 3924, 4251, 4577, 4796, 4836, 4921, 5071, 5254, 5339, 5703, 5708, 6314, 6410, 6573, 6899, 7314, 7383, 7483, 7533, 7729, 7931, 8052, 8058, 8074, 8694, 8727, 8805, 8901, 9057, 9159, 9329, 9363, 9611, 9635, 9652, 9749, 9859, 9867, 9889, 9896

How to claim the Suvarna Keralam SK-73 prize

Winners are advised to check the official result published in the Kerala Government Gazette against their ticket numbers. Prize winners must keep their original tickets safe and follow the prize-claim procedure specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize claims can be made at the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

Suvarna Keralam SK-73 prize claim deadline

Winners must claim their prizes within the allotted 30 days from the date of the draw. Depending on the prize amount and circumstances of the claim, the required documents may vary.

All winning ticket holders should retain their original winning tickets and verify all details before claiming.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-73 Lottery Result Today (October 16): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details