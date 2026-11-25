The Kerala State Lottery Department just announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-79 draw which was held on Wednesday the 25th of November 2026. The draw was at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department just announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-79 draw which was held on Wednesday the 25th of November 2026. The draw was at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. All ticket holders across the state went and checked their numbers to see if they had the first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The winning numbers for the DL-79 draw are as follows. Compare your numbers and series against the official results list to see if you've won. Prize breakdown: 1st prize, 2nd prize, 3rd prize, a consolation prize and a number of other prizes.

1st prize is Rs 1 crore, 2nd prize is Rs 30 lakh, 3rd prize is Rs 5 lakh. There is a Rs 5,000 consolation prize for eligible tickets from other series that match the 1st prize number. The other prize categories have prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-79 Result Today, November 25: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-79 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DC304023

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 304023

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DJ652737

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DA840424

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0439, 0643, 1307, 2079, 2477, 3325, 3556, 3630, 3691, 5078, 5238, 5253, 5331, 5515, 5975, 8443, 8897, 9316, 9458

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 4101, 7185, 8041, 8331, 8342, 9855

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0449, 0675, 1186, 1223, 1525, 1966, 2904, 3999, 4553, 4633, 4837, 4909, 4917, 4930, 5001, 5096, 5100, 5659, 6198, 7006, 7579, 7630, 8344, 9265, 9315

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0020, 0069, 0114, 0345, 0395, 0553, 0607, 0847, 1075, 1151, 1237, 1261, 1375, 1567, 1870, 1913, 1992, 2005, 2057, 2059, 2067, 2194, 2375, 2432, 2501, 2719, 2842, 3605, 3673, 3698, 3709, 3874, 3882, 4111, 4801, 4996, 5292, 5326, 5441, 5518, 6015, 6072, 6124, 6125, 6134, 6147, 6171, 6296, 6430, 6647, 6711, 6740, 7055, 7132, 7165, 7445, 7460, 7595, 7676, 7742, 7759, 7855, 7937, 8052, 8280, 8447, 8514, 8584, 8692, 8791, 8895, 9255, 9494, 9623, 9709, 9980

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0012, 0188, 0239, 0351, 0521, 0574, 0615, 0703, 0714, 0883, 0951, 0965, 1016, 1073, 1093, 1123, 1232, 1263, 1321, 1361, 1517, 1571, 1757, 1848, 1871, 1993, 2276, 2538, 2576, 2734, 2766, 3041, 3119, 3358, 3585, 3790, 3859, 3895, 3974, 4256, 4261, 4279, 4334, 4366, 4389, 4519, 4716, 4781, 5033, 5099, 5327, 5566, 5641, 5695, 5765, 5933, 5959, 6114, 6242, 6351, 6470, 6475, 6547, 6548, 6651, 6938, 6956, 7103, 7114, 7142, 7312, 7343, 7557, 7732, 7751, 8040, 8176, 8187, 8445, 8539, 8732, 8757, 8807, 8963, 9267, 9427, 9459, 9461, 9493, 9510, 9611, 9722, 9792, 9867, 9930, 9982

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0039, 0200, 0259, 0331, 0397, 0485, 0491, 0509, 0569, 0609, 0612, 0633, 0773, 0841, 1109, 1159, 1177, 1330, 1392, 1446, 1579, 1593, 1652, 1724, 1775, 1854, 1874, 2222, 2251, 2266, 2307, 2344, 2376, 2517, 2587, 2655, 2743, 2788, 2818, 2921, 2985, 3120, 3123, 3202, 3203, 3255, 3298, 3321, 3594, 3665, 3670, 3825, 3899, 4003, 4039, 4091, 4161, 4202, 4222, 4249, 4287, 4329, 4410, 4417, 4459, 4499, 4531, 4632, 4876, 4940, 4987, 5012, 5264, 5390, 5468, 5495, 5584, 5586, 5604, 5609, 5729, 5847, 5912, 5930, 6020, 6052, 6205, 6238, 6245, 6383, 6407, 6424, 6447, 6594, 6626, 6700, 6827, 6828, 6886, 6965, 6997, 7042, 7051, 7116, 7273, 7276, 7284, 7508, 7559, 7663, 7709, 7739, 7777, 7782, 7787, 7888, 7997, 8000, 8101, 8252, 8383, 8471, 8496, 8579, 8590, 8597, 8754, 8839, 8840, 9012, 9178, 9323, 9556, 9585, 9621, 9627, 9941, 9985

The Dhanalekshmi weekly lottery is run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and tickets are available through the various authorised agents in the state. The ticket price is Rs 50.

Winners must check their ticket numbers and series against the official Kerala Lottery results before making a claim. Any winning tickets must be in original form and presented together with the required documentation within the time limit.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 24/11/2026: Sthree Sakthi SS-547 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner