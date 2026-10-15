The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Karunya Plus KN-645 lottery results on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 3 pm. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, October 15, 2026: Ticket holders are awaiting the results of the Karunya Plus KN-645 lottery draw, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The winning numbers have not yet been announced. The draw is scheduled for 3 pm, and the results are expected to be published after the draw is completed.

The Karunya Plus lottery is organised by the Kerala State Lotteries Department and attracts participants hoping to win prizes across multiple categories. Ticket holders can check this page for updates on the KN-645 draw and verify their ticket numbers once the official results are released.

The first prize is Rs 1 crore, while the second prize is Rs 30 lakh and the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. Additional prizes are available across several categories, including consolation prizes and lower-tier awards.

The complete winning-number list will be updated after the results are officially published. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers and series with the official result list before assuming they have won a prize.

The draw is scheduled to be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Those waiting for the Karunya Plus KN-645 result can return for the latest updates once the draw concludes.

Keep your lottery ticket safe and check the official results carefully before beginning any prize-claim process. The final result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department should be treated as the authoritative reference for confirming winning tickets.