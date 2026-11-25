The Kerala State Lottery Department will be doing the Dhanalekshmi DL-79 draw on Wednesday 25th November 2026. All the holders of the tickets throughout Kerala are looking forward to the results with the first prize being a crore. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be doing the Dhanalekshmi DL-79 draw on Wednesday 25th November 2026. All the holders of the tickets throughout Kerala are looking forward to the results with the first prize being a crore. The draw will be at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram.

The Dhanalekshmi weekly lottery is one of the popular draws of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The ticket is Rs 50 and is available through the authorised agents all over the state. You can go and check your numbers against the official winning list once the results are out.

Other than the first prize in the DL-79 draw there are a number of other prizes. Second prize is Rs 30 lakh, third prize is Rs 5 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 5,000 for eligible tickets from other series which match the first prize number.

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The other prize categories have prizes from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 so there are further opportunities for people to win. The full list of winning numbers will be published following the afternoon draw and the official results should be out by about 5pm.

Participants must keep their original lottery tickets safe and check the winning numbers (including the series) very carefully against the official Kerala State Lotteries results. Winners must follow the department's prescribed procedure for claiming their prizes and must submit all the requisite documents within the time prescribed.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-79 winning numbers haven't been declared yet. We'll be back with the live results and the full prize-wise result list once the draw is over.

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