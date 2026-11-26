The Kerala State Lottery Department is going ahead with the Karunya Plus KN-651 draw on Thursday the 26th of November 2026. All the players across the state are on the edge of their seats as the winning numbers are announced with the first prize being a massive Rs 1 crore. The draw will be at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducted the Karunya Plus KN-651 draw on Thursday the 26th of November 2026. All the players across the state are on the edge of their seats as the winning numbers are announced with the first prize being a massive Rs 1 crore. The draw was held at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus weekly lotteries have thousands of participants all out there buying tickets in the hope of winning in one of the various categories. In addition to the first prize in the KN-651 draw there are other cash prizes too (Rs 30 lakh for the second prize, Rs 5 lakh for the third prize).

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-651 Result Today, November 26: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-651 Winning Numbers

Participants can check their ticket numbers and the series to which they relate against the announced results.

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PG989670

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PF614515

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PF469387

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0647, 0698, 0951, 1448, 2147, 2160, 3114, 3417, 3703, 3716, 4538, 5117, 5707, 5822, 6004, 6488, 6697, 8850. 9347

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0844, 1222, 2199, 2758, 7122, 9258

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0235, 0948, 0996, 1061, 1287, 2553, 3052, 3464, 3524, 3830, 4032, 5019, 5249, 5377, 5515, 5649, 6795, 7020, 7028, 7567, 8353, 8932, 9082, 9408, 9713

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0218, 0493, 0569, 0615, 0656, 1015, 1118, 1121, 1132, 1639, 1910, 1949, 2055, 2382, 2383, 2407, 2423, 2525, 2708, 2811, 2927, 3015, 3037, 3047, 3454, 3515, 3705, 3709, 3777, 3839, 3897, 3931, 4303, 4317, 4400, 4651, 4812, 4813, 5136, 5320, 5505, 5620, 5673, 5712, 5720, 5829, 5985, 6324, 6426, 6644, 6685, 6794, 6823, 6914, 7027, 7047, 7071, 7085, 7147, 7634, 7648, 7781, 7787, 7826, 8039, 8145, 8441, 8594, 8615, 8634, 9341, 9390, 9467, 9583, 9814, 9823

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0066, 0241, 0271, 0281, 0402, 0632, 0719, 0962, 1120, 1156, 1157, 1164, 1244, 1376, 1455, 1837, 1935, 2011, 2107, 2324, 2576, 2616, 2732, 3061, 3235, 3262, 3315, 3328, 3500, 3541, 3545, 3551, 3682, 3748, 3750, 3847, 3875, 3880, 3930, 3968, 3991, 4056, 4241, 4291, 4497, 4515, 4552, 4592, 5166, 5260, 5349, 5357, 5363, 5378, 5523, 5700, 5933, 6269, 6332, 6582, 6612, 6626, 6631, 6656, 6707, 6880, 6968, 7111, 7924, 8184, 8360, 8427, 8554, 8660, 9009, 9088, 9617, 9619, 9681, 9723, 9743, 9929, 9949, 9993

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0060, 0080, 0349, 0418, 0500, 0511, 0561, 0582, 0686, 0730, 0733, 0812, 0939, 1006, 1052, 1078, 1088, 1211, 1260, 1284, 1291, 1360, 1380, 1477, 1693, 1711, 1793, 1865, 1898, 1904, 1908, 1934, 1999, 2029, 2088, 2131, 2227, 2287, 2299, 2361, 2403, 2462, 2500, 2540, 2546, 2557, 2584, 2693, 2791, 2881, 2909, 3011, 3074, 3156, 3179, 3219, 3354, 3476, 3494, 3573, 3619, 3647, 3659, 3669, 3699, 3754, 3780, 3864, 3910, 3939, 4027, 4052, 4053, 4113, 4120, 4207, 4278, 4458, 4498, 4500, 4505, 4688, 4822, 4866, 5057, 5167, 5192, 5284, 5307, 5483, 5497, 5511, 5526, 5544, 5552, 5557, 5594, 5623, 5759, 5799, 5917, 5928, 5955, 6093, 6193, 6346, 6366, 6541, 6650, 6673, 6713, 6757, 6839, 7195, 7272, 7282, 7286, 7299, 7366, 7440, 7451, 7482, 7497, 7504, 7521, 7595, 7610, 7834, 7873, 7882, 7892, 7984, 7993, 7994, 8015, 8065, 8074, 8125, 8188, 8192, 8361, 8522, 8573, 8823, 9027, 9053, 9120, 9128, 9175, 9270, 9385, 9444, 9671, 9698, 9725, 9913

Where can I check the Kerala Lottery KN-651 results?

Participants can view the complete list of winning numbers via the Kerala State Lotteries website and the Kerala Government Gazette. The results are normally published around 4.30pm after the draw and verification.

Ticket holders must check their ticket numbers (including the series) very carefully before claiming any prize. Winners must keep their original tickets and follow the department's prescribed prize claim procedure.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 25/11/2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-79 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner