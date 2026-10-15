The results of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-645 for October 15 have now been announced. Ticket holders can check the results below to find out if they have won a prize in the latest draw.

The results of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-645 for October 15 have now been released. Ticket holders should refer to the Karunya Plus KN-645 results listed below to find out whether their numbers have won; the prize categories and the amounts are also given for reference.

Ticket holders should check their numbers against the official results and make sure that all the details are correct before making a claim on their prize. Winners are required to adhere to the procedure set out by the Kerala State Lotteries Department when claiming their winnings.

The lottery draw was held at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Since there are multiple prize categories, full results.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-645 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – PF502881

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 502881

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – PA557675

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – PF541391

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0431, 2596, 3054, 3315, 3979, 4531, 4647, 4739, 4920, 5371, 5482, 5655, 6679, 6693, 7071, 7165, 8360, 9258, 9715

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 3249, 0830, 6312, 2286, 8389, 6314

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0865, 1260, 1346, 1699, 2043, 2318, 2865, 3233, 3432, 3459, 3655, 3915, 4303, 4709, 5050, 5143, 5838, 6359, 6793, 7239, 7530, 8112, 8271, 8567, 8780

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0330, 0562, 0619, 0915, 1362, 1635, 1673, 1677, 1907, 1948, 2042, 2133, 2356, 2359, 2469, 2577, 2748, 2812, 2917, 2961, 2983, 3034, 3037, 3149, 3191, 3573, 3781, 3853, 4022, 4042, 4049, 4112, 4209, 4381, 4477, 4628, 4850, 4928, 5021, 5095, 5264, 5302, 5668, 5874, 6075, 6116, 6187, 6390, 6513, 6531, 6732, 6999, 7157, 7350, 7395, 7500, 7551, 7596, 7666, 8001, 8027, 8345, 8370, 8427, 8507, 8514, 8588, 9039, 9202, 9207, 9662, 9705, 9830, 9843, 9876, 9952

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0059, 0124, 0274, 0334, 0519, 0560, 0701, 0765, 0772, 0800, 0827, 1070, 1089, 1570, 1615, 1644, 1698, 1888, 2007, 2229, 2297, 2351, 2423, 2452, 2654, 2766, 2969, 3247, 3264, 3399, 3575, 3611, 3836, 3874, 4388, 4420, 4610, 4640, 4811, 4852, 5293, 5609, 5615, 5638, 6080, 6114, 6263, 6332, 6606, 6746, 6809, 7091, 7098, 7127, 7197, 7226, 7268, 7468, 7546, 7575, 7623, 7727, 7746, 7849, 7864, 7955, 7995, 8066, 8161, 8296, 8371, 8682, 8813, 8825, 8917, 9009, 9138, 9214, 9339, 9367, 9554, 9605, 9606, 9669

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0050, 0195, 0335, 0577, 0611, 0691, 0696, 0741, 0743, 0874, 1072, 1201, 1208, 1252, 1465, 1600, 1676, 1685, 1709, 1773, 1781, 2096, 2127, 2163, 2215, 2243, 2475, 2493, 2549, 2607, 2762, 2841, 2927, 2966, 2975, 3029, 3056, 3062, 3067, 3144, 3257, 3333, 3361, 3412, 3454, 3461, 3499, 3531, 3542, 3584, 3595, 3597, 3640, 3700, 3703, 3738, 3744, 3806, 3822, 3910, 3947, 4001, 4059, 4160, 4219, 4289, 4306, 4478, 4513, 4537, 4549, 4582, 4659, 4696, 4712, 4749, 4822, 4984, 5000, 5059, 5071, 5085, 5104, 5130, 5159, 5467, 5529, 5798, 5814, 5892, 5925, 5930, 5942, 6015, 6124, 6200, 6317, 6355, 6552, 6608, 6647, 6673, 6731, 6749, 6935, 7003, 7021, 7030, 7152, 7353, 7390, 7391, 7586, 7631, 7662, 7757, 7832, 7922, 7939, 7951, 7989, 8014, 8044, 8315, 8355, 8358, 8397, 8463, 8470, 8487, 8532, 8555, 8612, 8631, 8641, 8708, 8721, 8755, 8797, 8805, 8886, 9006, 9015, 9122, 9206, 9242, 9245, 9439, 9531, 9612, 9649, 9650, 9697, 9817, 9841, 9971