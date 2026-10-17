The Kerala Karunya KR-772 lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Check prize details, result updates and the prize claim process here.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will hold the draw for the Karunya KR-772 lottery on Saturday, October 17. In the draw, the first prize is Rs 1 crore and there are multiple other cash prizes. Ticket holders can check their numbers against the official results to see if they are a winner.

Karunya KR-772 Lottery Prize Details

The first prize for the Karunya KR-772 lottery is Rs 1 crore, while the second is Rs 30 lakh and the third is Rs 5 lakh. There are also several other prize categories where participants can win cash prizes.

For transparency, the lottery draw is conducted in the presence of authorized officials. Participants are encouraged to verify the ticket number before claiming their prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-772 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - KG 709965

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 709965

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - KA 724739

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - KL 523947

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0945, 1969, 2438, 2850, 3078, 3099, 3257, 3607 3635, 4045, 4726, 7462, 7664, 7696, 8195, 8822 9924

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1316, 2914, 2938, 6560, 8018, 8432

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0085, 0271, 0880, 1514, 1983, 2116, 2527, 2605 2787, 2961, 3186, 4468, 4625, 5133, 5191, 5643 5660, 6104, 6351, 6376, 6453, 7250, 7465, 7509 9350

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0301, 0409, 0492, 0516, 0644, 0692, 0712, 0722, 0987, 1229, 1309, 1378, 1530, 1812, 2339, 2349, 2758, 2808, 3058, 3138, 3162, 3182, 3335, 3424, 3434, 3520, 3909, 4786, 4907, 5055, 5135, 5224, 5356, 5407, 5557, 5569, 5890, 5993, 6050, 6054, 6093, 6197, 6206, 6236, 6310, 6341, 6396, 6438, 6475, 6526, 6538, 6768, 6928, 6997, 7260, 7319, 7532, 7604, 7802, 8114, 8123, 8148, 8182, 8352, 8452, 8573, 8746, 8895, 9002, 9023, 9105, 9240, 9426, 9459, 9778, 9798

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How To Claim the Karunya KR-772 Lottery Prize

Winners should cross check their ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Store the original winning ticket in a safe place and complete the formalities to claim the prize as prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The winners can claim their prizes from the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, adjacent to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. To win the prize, you must follow the applicable rules and documentation requirements.

Karunya KR-772 Lottery Prize Claim Deadline

Winners must claim their prizes within the time allowed after the draw. Documents to be provided may vary depending upon the prize amount and details of the claim.

Before a claim is submitted, ticket holders should make sure the original ticket is secure and all details have been carefully checked.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-772 Lottery Result Today (October 17): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details