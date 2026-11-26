Sabarimala, located in Keralam's Pathanamthitta district, is one of India's most important pilgrimage centres. The hilltop shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and is surrounded by dense forests forming part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Millions of devotees visit the temple, particularly during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The traditional pilgrimage involves observing a 41-day period of austerity, known as Vratham, before undertaking the journey.

Pilgrims travelling through Nilakkal proceed towards Pamba, from where they undertake an uphill trek of around five kilometres to reach the shrine. The temple is particularly known for its 18 sacred steps, called Pathinettampadi. Only devotees carrying the traditional Irumudi Kettu, a bundle of religious offerings, are permitted to climb these steps.

The temple authorities also ask pilgrims to keep the trekking routes and Pamba clean, use designated waste bins, follow queue arrangements and take regular breaks during the climb. Visitors are advised to use designated toilets and follow instructions issued by the authorities.

With the pilgrimage passing through a sensitive forest ecosystem, responsible waste disposal and careful driving are important for protecting wildlife as well as ensuring the safety of devotees.