The Karunya Plus KN-651 draw is on Thursday 26th November 2026 (Kerala State Lottery Dept). All ticket holders across Kerala are in a state of excitement as to when the results will be announced, with the first prize being a massive Rs 1 crore. The draw will be conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus KN-651 draw is on Thursday 26th November 2026 (Kerala State Lottery Dept). All ticket holders across Kerala are in a state of excitement as to when the results will be announced, with the first prize being a massive Rs 1 crore. The draw will be conducted at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Karunya Plus weekly lottery is one of the popular schemes run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. There are literally thousands of people who go out and buy tickets in the hope of winning in various categories. The KN-651 draw will be conducted in the usual manner as per the procedures of the Department and the winning numbers will be declared after the draw is over.

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Kerala Karunya Plus KN-651 Lottery: Prize Money

1st prize is Rs 1 crore, 2nd is Rs 30 lakh and 3rd is Rs 5 lakh. There are a number of other prizes too (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th) which will see people winning money as well.

A consolation prize of Rs 5,000 is also available for eligible tickets from other series which match the first prize winning number.

When will the Kerala Lottery KN-651 results be out?

The live draw is at 3pm on Thursday. The full list of winning numbers is normally published around 4.30pm following the draw and verification. The results are available on the Kerala State Lotteries website and in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Ticket holders are advised to have their tickets to hand and to check the number and series very carefully once the results are out. The winning numbers have not yet been announced.

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