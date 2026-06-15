The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Bhagyathara BT-58 lottery results on Monday, June 15. The draw is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram, with official results expected from 3 PM. This popular weekly lottery offers a lucrative first prize of Rs 1 crore.

Thousands of Keralalottery enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Bhagyathara BT-58 lottery result, scheduled to be declared on Monday, June 15. The draw will be conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, with the official results expected to begin rolling out from 3 PM onwards.

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As of now, the Bhagyathara BT-58 result has not been announced. Lottery participants are advised to keep their tickets ready and check the official results once they are published by the authorities. Several lottery tracking platforms have confirmed that the winning numbers are yet to be released and will become available after the draw is conducted.

Bhagyathara is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws and offers a lucrative first prize of Rs 1 crore. The second prize winner receives Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize carries a reward of Rs 5 lakh. In addition, multiple lower-tier prizes and consolation prizes are distributed among thousands of ticket holders.

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The Kerala State Lotteries Department, India's first government-run lottery programme established in 1967, conducts regular weekly draws and bumper lotteries throughout the year. The system remains popular among participants due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure.

Once the results are announced, participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official winning list. Winners are advised to verify the results through authorized government sources and the Kerala Government Gazette before initiating any claim process. Prize-winning tickets must be preserved carefully and submitted within the prescribed claim period.

The previous Bhagyathara BT-57 draw, held on June 8, awarded a top prize of Rs 1 crore, generating significant excitement among lottery players across the state. Expectations remain high for today's BT-58 draw as thousands hope to become the next big winner.

For live updates and the complete list of winning numbers, participants should monitor official Kerala Lottery result portals after the draw begins this afternoon.

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