The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-757 results were announced on June 13, 2026. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the popular weekly draw offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders are advised to verify the winning numbers through official channels and the Kerala Government Gazette.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Karunya KR-757 results were officially announced on June 13, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw offered participants a chance to win a Rs 1 crore jackpot, along with several other high-value prizes.

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The draw was held at the Government Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram, following the transparent process for which Kerala's state-run lottery system is widely known. Participants had been eagerly awaiting the results, hoping their lucky numbers would secure one of the major prizes on offer.

The Karunya lottery continues to be one of Kerala's most popular weekly draws, featuring a prize structure that includes a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh, besides multiple lower-tier rewards and consolation prizes. The attractive prize pool and government-backed credibility have helped maintain the lottery's strong following among participants.

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Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-757 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

KW 516613

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

516613

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

KO 147819

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

KY 769819

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0070, 0434, 0463, 0837, 1312, 1690, 1993, 2526, 2951, 3013, 3855, 6149, 6880, 6982, 7237, 7636, 7763, 8686, 9777.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

2169, 3209, 6666, 6939, 8312, 8748.

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0122, 0291, 0330, 0338, 1501, 1589, 2318, 2698, 3733, 3978, 4521, 4724, 4966, 5492, 6036, 6084, 6652, 6827, 7279, 7765, 8685, 8706, 8915, 9095, 9631

7th Prize – Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize – Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100

TBA

Following the announcement, ticket holders rushed to check the winning numbers and verify whether they had secured a prize. Lottery officials have advised participants to cross-check results through official channels and the Kerala Government Gazette before initiating any prize claim process.

Winners of smaller prize amounts can generally claim rewards through authorized lottery retailers, while recipients of larger prizes must submit the original ticket along with valid identification and supporting documents as per Kerala State Lottery Department guidelines. Officials also remind winners to complete the claim process within the prescribed time limit and ensure that all documentation is accurate.

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department remains India's first government-run lottery programme and continues to conduct regular weekly and bumper draws. Its transparent draw mechanism and structured prize distribution have made it one of the most trusted lottery systems in the country.

With the KR-757 results now out, hopeful participants are checking their tickets to see whether they are among the lucky winners of one of Kerala's most popular lottery draws.

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