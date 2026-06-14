The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-59 draw held on June 14, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-59 lottery on Sunday, June 14. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

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First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Samrudhi SM-59 draw is the top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers against the official result list published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

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Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-59 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore - MF 935347

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000 - MA 935347, MB 935347, MC 935347, MD 935347, ME 935347, MG 935347, MH 935347, MJ 935347, MK 935347, ML 935347, MM 935347

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh - MF 518590

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh - MG 322749

4th Prize – Rs 5000 - 1058, 4985, 1970, 5322, 2692, 6054, 2794, 6281, 2805, 6315, 3099, 6741, 4011, 7541, 4363, 7634, 4416, 8836, 4883

5th Prize – Rs 2000 - 4665, 5383, 5388, 5630, 8221, 9540

6th Prize – Rs 1000 - 0391, 1520, 2383, 2737, 2849, 3256, 3611, 5003, 5384, 5849, 6028, 6438, 7071, 7133, 7238, 7487, 7597, 7685, 7788, 7796, 8196, 8849, 8922, 9003, 9857

7th Prize – Rs 500 - 0004, 0349, 0389, 0450, 0782, 0786, 0853, 1018, 1244, 1353, 1441, 1660, 1734, 1763, 1822, 1907, 2050, 2474, 2534, 2574, 2756, 2821, 2832, 2867, 2964, 2972, 2976, 2984, 3313, 3748, 3851, 3921, 4317, 4351, 4376, 4409, 4450, 4595, 4662, 4947, 5133, 5202, 5315, 5577, 5586, 5692, 5825, 5969, 6127, 6670, 6727, 6934, 7006, 7171, 7263, 7413, 7445, 7461, 7491, 7549, 7560, 7584, 7636, 7817, 8178, 8182, 8417, 8707, 8825, 8876, 8908, 8969, 8980, 9195, 9361, 7491, 7549, 7560, 7584, 7636, 7817, 8178, 8182, 8417, 8707, 8825, 8876, 8908, 8969, 8980, 9195, 9361, 9683

8th Prize – Rs 200 - 0018, 0032, 0400, 0475, 0497, 0572, 0637, 0657, 0763, 0965, 1175, 1268, 1273, 1380, 1393, 1548, 1676, 1939, 2227, 2392, 2536, 2541, 2590, 2679, 3023, 3036, 3127, 3129, 3432, 3534, 3682, 3737, 3874, 3954, 3970, 4054, 4155, 4540, 4586, 4587, 4848, 4916, 5091, 5252, 5320, 5414, 5489, 5537, 5826, 5896, 5957, 5993, 6172, 6185, 6370, 6796, 6807, 6881, 6929, 6965, 7271, 7375, 7432, 7450, 7528, 7606, 7638, 7832, 7843, 7852, 7854, 7991, 7998, 7999, 8198, 8224, 8259, 8311, 8428, 8718, 8895, 9006, 9084, 9131, 9320, 9348, 9497, 9518, 9575, 9638, 9962, 9995

9th Prize – Rs 100 - 6025, 0098, 0283, 0373, 0658, 0675, 0729, 0824, 0884, 0974, 1069, 1202, 1281, 1285, 1311, 1350, 1354, 1360, 1409, 1650, 1840, 2091, 2269, 2291, 2549, 2718, 2776, 2892, 2963, 3108 3273, 3492, 3506, 3630, 3654, 3674, 3812, 3833, 3926, 3962, 4008, 4020, 4044, 4073, 4125, 4130, 4199, 4206, 4442, 4478, 4550, 4725, 4864, 5025, 5281, 5338, 5581, 5585, 5688, 5755, 5989, 6003, 6058, 6158, 6174, 6184, 6209, 6235, 6241, 6335, 6465, 6547, 6573, 6850, 6958, 6967, 7145, 7232, 7677, 7766, 7829, 7830, 7888, 7894, 7928, 8281, 8302, 8332, 8357, 8487, 8528, 8652, 9002, 9059, 9102, 9109, 9171, 9190, 9240, 9357, 9391, 9747, 9945

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

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(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-757 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details