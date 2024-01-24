Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Lottery Result: First prize ticket sold from Palakkad

Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Meanwhile, the first prize ticket number XC 224091 of Rs 20 crore was sold from a Palakkad agent

Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.

Meanwhile, the first prize ticket number XC 224091 of Rs 20 crore was sold from a Palakkad agent Shajahan. The agency number is P 3030.

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results 24 January 2024: Here's the winner of Rs 20 crore

Any number that is discovered to be repeating will always be canceled, and the draw will be redone. The person in charge of recording the prize number must do so as soon as it is announced in a prize register, and the judges will later confirm this by signing it. Each judge present at the Lottery draw will verify the authenticity of the prize register once the draw is complete.

The Government chooses a panel of judges, and the panel supervises the draw. The panel chooses one of them to serve as chairman. To conduct the draw, one must operate a machine that uses random technology, or in an emergency, one may use drums and coins, as appropriate. Only after demonstrating the draw machine's operation to the panel of judges and audience members will the draw begin.