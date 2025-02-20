Kerala: Daring 6.5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy

A tiger that fell into a well in Nelliampathy, Palakkad, was successfully rescued after a 6.5-hour-long operation by the forest department. Without using tranquilizers, officials managed to guide the tiger into a cage and bring it out safely.

Palakkad: A tiger that had fallen into a well in Nelliampathy was successfully rescued after an intense 6.5-hour-long operation early today. Without the need for tranquilization, the forest department managed to safely guide the animal into a cage and bring it out. The tiger’s health will be assessed before it is released back into the wild.

The incident occurred last night when the tiger fell into a well on the property of a local resident, Josin, in Pulayampara. Upon being informed, the forest department promptly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue efforts.

To facilitate the operation, a cage was lowered into the well. Officials, including the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the local MLA, were present at the site. As a backup plan, it was decided to use a tranquilizer if the caging method failed. Veterinary doctor David Abraham was also called in for assistance. However, at around 12:20 AM, the team successfully guided the tiger into the cage and lifted it out, completing the challenging rescue operation.

