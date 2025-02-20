Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

On US President Donald Trump's remark that 'USAID’s 21 Million to India to 'Get someone else elected,' BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'We have been raising this issue earlier. When abroad, Rahul Gandhi used to say that - democracy is in danger in India and why the bigger democratic nations aren't worrying about the issue. He was conspiring to weaken the Indian democracy. He was appealing to make him (Rahul Gandhi) win in elections. It's a shame for the country what Congress has done.'

Recent Videos

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | How to Keep Your Home Cool in The Heat? | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | How to Keep Your Home Cool in The Heat? | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Anuv Jain Ties KNOT with Longtime Girlfriend, Hridi Narang – WEDDING Pics Out!❤️
Entertainment

Anuv Jain Ties KNOT with Longtime Girlfriend, Hridi Narang – WEDDING Pics Out!❤️

Uyi Amma Fame Rasha Thadani Shares CUTE Chemistry with Aaman Devgan! #AamanBirthday
Entertainment

Uyi Amma Fame Rasha Thadani Shares CUTE Chemistry with Aaman Devgan! #AamanBirthday

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!

Must See

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!
Video

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging
India News

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable
India News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable