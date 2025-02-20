Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

On US President Donald Trump's remark that 'USAID’s 21 Million to India to 'Get someone else elected,' BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'We have been raising this issue earlier. When abroad, Rahul Gandhi used to say that - democracy is in danger in India and why the bigger democratic nations aren't worrying about the issue. He was conspiring to weaken the Indian democracy. He was appealing to make him (Rahul Gandhi) win in elections. It's a shame for the country what Congress has done.'