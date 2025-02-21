Shraddha Kapoor spotted with rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi at Mumbai airport [WATCH]

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi were spotted together at Mumbai Airport. Is their relationship about to become official? Neither has commented on their relationship yet.

article_image1
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Recently, she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi at Mumbai Airport. Both walked out of the airport together without any hesitation.

article_image2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi Spotted Together Again

However, they have never made this relationship official. On February 20, Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Rahul Modi returned to Mumbai together from an unknown location. In a video shared by the paparazzi, both were seen entering the airport, where Shraddha was walking ahead, and Rahul Modi was walking behind her. At one point, Shraddha also turned back to see if Rahul was waiting. After that, they had a brief conversation, and then they quickly walked towards the gate. Meanwhile, both maintained distance and avoided contact with people.

article_image3

Shraddha Kapoor Looked Very Beautiful Even in a Simple Look

Shraddha wore a long pink kurta with baggy denim pants at the airport. She carried a bag with her and kept her hair open in a no-makeup look. At the same time, Rahul Modi was wearing a beige-colored T-shirt and denim pants with white sneakers.

[WATCH VIDEO]

