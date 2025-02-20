Kerala: Promised permanent job, denied salary for 6 years, teacher dies by suicide in Kozhikode

Aleena Benny, a 29-year-old teacher, was found dead at her home in Kattipara, Kozhikode. Her family alleges that she was exploited by the Thamarassery Diocese Corporate Management, which promised her a permanent job but later forced her to forfeit her salary.

Kozhikode: Aleena Benny, a 29-year-old teacher at St. Joseph LP School in Kodanchery, was found hanging in her room at her residence in Kattipara on Wednesday (Feb 19). Her father, Benny, claimed that she had been struggling emotionally due to not receiving her salary for six years at her previous job.

Before joining the school in Kodanchery, Aleena had worked at a school in Kattipara, where she was allegedly forced to sign an affidavit relinquishing her salary and benefits for the entire duration of her employment. Benny believes the emotional distress caused by this ordeal led to his daughter’s tragic death.

Earlier in the day, Aleena’s colleagues attempted to contact her, but when she did not respond, they informed her father. Upon reaching her home, Benny discovered her hanging in her room.

What led to her suicide?

Aleena Benny worked at St. Joseph LP School in Kodanchery for the past year after serving for five years at Holy Family LP School in Kattipara, which operates under the Thamarassery Diocese Corporate Management.

Her family claims that when she secured the teaching position six years ago, they had to pay Rs 13 lakh to the Thamarassery Diocese Corporate Management. During her transfer to the new school, the management allegedly made her sign a document stating that she was forfeiting her salary. Reports also suggest that the salary Aleena received was collected from contributions made by other teachers at the school.

Aleena had been commuting 25 kilometers daily from her home to her new workplace for the last year.

She had initially joined Holy Family LP School in Kattipara on a leave vacancy, despite the management allegedly assuring her of a permanent position. However, when the teacher on leave returned, Aleena was transferred from the school near her home to St. Joseph LP School in Kodanchery, about 25 kilometers away. She was reportedly given similar assurances of a permanent appointment at her new school as well.

Tragically, Aleena took her own life around 3 pm yesterday. Reports suggest that she endured severe exploitation, raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her employment and transfer.

