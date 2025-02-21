Career

How to become a Chartered Accountant in India after 12th

Image credits: Freepik

Want to become a Chartered Accountant in India?

Follow this simple guide to learn about the requirements to become a CA. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Class 12th stream

Complete your class 12th with Commerce with Mathematics. This will give you the foundation needed for a career in CA.

Image credits: Getty

Register for CA Foundation

The first step is to register for the CA Foundation course, which is the entry-level exam. You can register after your 12th exams.
 

Image credits: Getty

CA Foundation Exams

You need to study subjects like Accounting, Economics, Business Law, and Mathematics. It’s important to plan your studies well in advance.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Register for CA Intermediate

Once you pass the CA Foundation exam, you can register for the CA Intermediate course. You can also choose to enter directly if you’ve completed a graduate degree in Commerce.
 

Image credits: Getty

CA Intermediate Exams

Study for and pass both groups of the CA Intermediate exams. These exams are more advanced and cover subjects like taxation, accounting, and auditing.
 

Image credits: Getty

Join Articleship

After clearing the CA Intermediate exams, you must complete a 3-year practical training (articleship) under a Chartered Accountant. This gives hands-on experience.
 

Image credits: Getty

CA Final Exams

Appear for CA Final Exams. Register with ICAI and get the membership to earn the CA license.

Image credits: Freepik

Career guide: 7 engineering colleges in India apart from IITs and NITs

7 best engineering colleges in India other than IITs and NITs

Career guide: How to become a metro driver in DMRC

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Know her education, career and political journey