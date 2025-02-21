Career
Follow this simple guide to learn about the requirements to become a CA.
Complete your class 12th with Commerce with Mathematics. This will give you the foundation needed for a career in CA.
The first step is to register for the CA Foundation course, which is the entry-level exam. You can register after your 12th exams.
You need to study subjects like Accounting, Economics, Business Law, and Mathematics. It’s important to plan your studies well in advance.
Once you pass the CA Foundation exam, you can register for the CA Intermediate course. You can also choose to enter directly if you’ve completed a graduate degree in Commerce.
Study for and pass both groups of the CA Intermediate exams. These exams are more advanced and cover subjects like taxation, accounting, and auditing.
After clearing the CA Intermediate exams, you must complete a 3-year practical training (articleship) under a Chartered Accountant. This gives hands-on experience.
Appear for CA Final Exams. Register with ICAI and get the membership to earn the CA license.
