Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LAST shahi snan: Know auspicious date & timings

Lifestyle
Only a few days are left for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The final bath of Maha Kumbh will be on Wednesday, February 26th, on Mahashivratri.
Will begin after midnight on Tuesday, February 25th, i.e., after 12 AM. However, the auspicious timings will start the next morning, February 26th, after sunrise.
1st auspicious timing for bath on February 26th, will be from 06:54 AM to 08:20 AM. After this, the second auspicious timing will start from 08:20 AM and last until 09:47 AM.
There will also be auspicious timings for Kumbh bath in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 26th. Their timings will be as follows: 11:13 AM to 12:39 PM. 03:32 PM to 04:58 PM.
The last 2 auspicious timings for Maha Kumbh bath on February 26th will be as follows: 04:58 PM to 06:24 PM. 07:58 PM to 09:32 PM. With this, Maha Kumbh 2025 will conclude.
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's saree styles for Mahashivratri
(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions
(PHOTOS) Karishma Kapoor's 8 sarees style for women over 40
(PHOTOS) Sushmita Sen’s 8 stunning saree looks to elevate your look