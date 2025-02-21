Lifestyle

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LAST shahi snan: Know auspicious date & timings

Final Kumbh Bath on February 26th

Only a few days are left for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The final bath of Maha Kumbh will be on Wednesday, February 26th, on Mahashivratri. 

Bathing Will Start From the Night

Will begin after midnight on Tuesday, February 25th, i.e., after 12 AM. However, the auspicious timings will start the next morning, February 26th, after sunrise.

Note the Auspicious Timings for Kumbh Bath

1st auspicious timing for bath on February 26th, will be from 06:54 AM to 08:20 AM. After this, the second auspicious timing will start from 08:20 AM and last until 09:47 AM.

Note the Afternoon Timings

There will also be auspicious timings for Kumbh bath in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 26th. Their timings will be as follows: 11:13 AM to 12:39 PM. 03:32 PM to 04:58 PM.

This is the Final Auspicious Timing

The last 2 auspicious timings for Maha Kumbh bath on February 26th will be as follows: 04:58 PM to 06:24 PM. 07:58 PM to 09:32 PM. With this, Maha Kumbh 2025 will conclude.

