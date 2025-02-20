Kerala: Amid financial crisis, govt hikes Delhi representative K. V. Thomas’s travel allowance

Amid Kerala’s severe financial crisis, the government has increased travel allowances for its Delhi representative, K. V. Thomas, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11.31 lakh. Additionally, the salaries and benefits of the PSC Chairman and members have been significantly raised.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has directed an increase in the travel allowance for its Delhi representative, K. V. Thomas. The General Administration Department has recommended to the Finance Department that the annual travel allowance be raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11.31 lakh.

Previously, K. V. Thomas was allocated Rs 5 lakh per year for travel expenses. However, he requested an increase, stating that his actual travel expenditure amounted to Rs 6.31 lakh. Considering this request, the General Administration Department proposed the revision to the Finance Department. The increase in K. V. Thomas's travel allowance comes at a time when the state is grappling with a severe financial crisis. The government yesterday also significantly raised the salaries and benefits of the PSC Chairman and its members.

The Chairman’s salary has been hiked from Rs 2.26 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, while the members’ salaries have been increased from Rs 2.23 lakh to Rs 3.25 lakh. Additionally, there will be a substantial increase in their pensions as well.

While the government cites a severe financial crisis as the reason for delays in welfare pension payments, KSRTC salaries, and ASHA workers' wages, it has faced criticism for selectively granting significant financial benefits to certain individuals. The decision to increase travel allowances and salaries for specific officials has already sparked controversy, with many questioning the state's priorities amid ongoing economic hardships.

