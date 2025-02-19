Three students killed, teacher among several injured in Munnar tourist bus accident

Three college students died and 18 were injured when their tourist bus overturned in Munnar, Kerala, while on a sightseeing trip to Kundala Dam.

Idukki: A tourist bus overturned in Munnar, resulting in a tragic accident in which three students lost their lives. The bus, carrying college students from Kanyakumari on a leisure trip, overturned in the Mattupetti area of Munnar. The deceased students have been identified as Adika, Venika, and Suthan. There were 40 people on the bus at the time of the incident.

The students were from the B.Sc. Computer Science program at Scott Christian College in Nagercoil. Three students who sustained serious injuries were transferred to Theni Medical College Hospital, while 15 others were reported to have minor injuries. The bus, registered in Kerala, lost control and overturned while traveling towards the Kundala Dam. The bus skidded around a bend near Echo Point and crashed.

The group was on a sightseeing trip to the Kundala Dam when the accident occurred. The bus had Kerala registration plates, and the passengers were all students and teachers.

A teacher is also reported to have sustained serious injuries, with her condition being critical and she is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The injured were promptly taken to the hospital. While 15 people sustained injuries, the condition of most of them is not considered serious.

