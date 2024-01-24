Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results 24 January 2024: Who will win jackpot of Rs 20 crore?

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-95 today (Jan 24), at 2 pm and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore. Asianet Newsable will update LIVE results today. 

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results 24 January 2024: Check todays jackpot winner, prize money, prize structure anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95: Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw will be held on today (Jan 24) at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. Asianet Newsable will be updating LIVE results at 2 pm.

     

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore.  A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check BR-95 Results?

    If you want to know the Kerala lottery results you can go to the official website, www.keralalotteries.com or keralalotteryresult.net, and check the results there.

    Let's check out the prize structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95:

    1st Prize: Rs 20 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    Result Awaited

    For the Tickets ending with the following numbers:

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    9th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    10th Prize: Rs 400

    Result Awaited

    The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively. 

    How to claim Prize Money?

    To determine if you’ve won a prize, compare your ticket number with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the draw results, you are eligible for a prize. Winners have a 30-day window after the results are announced to claim their prize money. Visit the Kerala Lottery headquarters at Gorky Bhavan to collect your prize, ensuring you have both the winning ticket and a valid ID for verification.
     

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
