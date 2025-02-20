Kerala: Controversy erupts after Islam scholar criticizes widow's viral trip to Manali, her daughter responds

Kozhikode: A religious scholar's recent comments about a woman’s solo trip to Manali have sparked controversy and left the woman and her family hurt. The remarks, made by Ibrahim Saqafi, a leader of the Kanthapuram faction, were aimed at Nabeesumma, a resident of Kadiyangad, Kozhikode, after her trip went viral on social media.

Nabeesumma, along with her daughter Jifana, traveled to Manali on December 11, 2024, and shared a joyful reel from the trip that quickly gained popularity. The video, in which Nabeesumma and her friends express their happiness while playing in the snow, caught the attention of many and was widely celebrated. Her trip became a symbol of joy and freedom for many who saw the video.

However, Ibrahim Saqafi criticized Nabeesumma’s journey, claiming that it was inappropriate for a woman whose husband passed away 25 years ago to travel and enjoy herself rather than stay at home. He expressed his disapproval by saying, "A grandmother whose husband died 25 years ago went to some other state to play in the snow instead of sitting in some corner and chanting Swalat and Dikhr. The woman is playing with snow. This is a problem."

In response to the criticism, Nabeesumma’s daughter, Jifana, expressed her frustration and pain, revealing how the comments affected her mother. She questioned whether a widow had no right to explore the world and participate in social activities. Jifana explained, “Now Umma [mother] cannot go to any gathering or speak to anyone. She can't even visit relatives after a death in the family. On seeing her, people ask about the Usthad's [scholar] remarks. This has caused her immense distress. It feels as though she has done something terribly wrong. My mother is crying. She has no knowledge of Instagram or YouTube. All the joy from the trip has been taken away from her."

Although social media is divided, most people support Nabeesuma and has slammed the scholar for his comments.

