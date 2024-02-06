Kerala: Large vehicles including trucks, tipper restricted at Thamarassery Churam

The District Collector of Kozhikode has replied to the Human Rights Commission that he will soon call a meeting of the MLAs to utilize the possibilities of the Padinjarathara - Poozhithod alternative road that has been in use for years.

Kozhikode: Restrictions have been imposed on large vehicles at Thamarassery Churam. It was decided to call a meeting at the MLA level to use the alternative road to Poozhithod West. The action followed the intervention of the Human Rights Commission in the traffic congestion issue. The intervention of the district administration comes in the context of traffic jams at the Thamarassery Pass lasting for hours, including on holidays.

Remedial steps were decided earlier, but they were not carried out properly. The Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about the delay in the process and has issued directions to step up remedial steps. The most recent traffic gridlock in the pass has lasted several hours since Monday morning. With this, it was decided to expedite the process. Multi-axle, Taurus, and Tipper vehicles will be prohibited on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as Mondays from 7 am to 9 am.

The service of Druta Karma Sena will be ensured throughout the pass. It has also been decided to form a joint team of police and motor vehicle department officials in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts and tighten surveillance. The District Collector of Kozhikode has replied to the Human Rights Commission that he will soon call a meeting of the MLAs to utilize the possibilities of the Padinjarathara - Poozhithod alternative road that has been in use for years. The Human Rights Commission has directed Kozhikode - Wayanad District Collectors to review the activities once in two weeks. The Human Rights Commission intervened in the complaint filed by the former chairman of Bathery Municipal Corporation, T.L. Sabu.