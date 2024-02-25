Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured

    An accident occurred near the Kondotty bus stand involving a KSRTC bus traveling on the Kozhikode-Palakkad route this morning. The KSRTC has initiated an investigation into the incident.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Malappuram: A KSRTC bus lost control and overturned in Malappuram. The accident occurred while overtaking a private bus. Several people were injured during the accident however, the injuries were not serious.

    An accident occurred near the Kondotty bus stand involving a KSRTC bus traveling on the Kozhikode-Palakkad route this morning. The incident happened when the bus attempted to overtake a private bus on the same route. While trying to pass the bus on the right side, the KSRTC bus veered into the divider and overturned during the turn. Fortunately, the road was not crowded at the time, averting a major disaster.

    Some passengers sustained minor injuries and were promptly returned for treatment. Residents stated that bus racing and accidents are common occurrences on this road. Following the accident, there was a temporary traffic jam in the city. The KSRTC has initiated an investigation into the incident.


     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
