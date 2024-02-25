Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured

An accident occurred near the Kondotty bus stand involving a KSRTC bus traveling on the Kozhikode-Palakkad route this morning. The KSRTC has initiated an investigation into the incident.

An accident occurred near the Kondotty bus stand involving a KSRTC bus traveling on the Kozhikode-Palakkad route this morning. The incident happened when the bus attempted to overtake a private bus on the same route. While trying to pass the bus on the right side, the KSRTC bus veered into the divider and overturned during the turn. Fortunately, the road was not crowded at the time, averting a major disaster.

Some passengers sustained minor injuries and were promptly returned for treatment. Residents stated that bus racing and accidents are common occurrences on this road. Following the accident, there was a temporary traffic jam in the city. The KSRTC has initiated an investigation into the incident.



