Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity in Ernakulam Collectorate over delay in bill payments

Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board disconnected electricity in Ernakulam Collectorate due to non-payment of bills. The electricity has been disconnected in 30 offices of the collectorate. Office activities are at a standstill due to a lack of electricity. The electricity was disconnected after 5 months of arrears amounting to Rs 42 lakhs.

The Mining and Geology Office, District Labor Office, District Audit Office, and Education Deputy Director Office are currently experiencing power outages. Additionally, the Deputy Education Office has outstanding dues amounting to Rs 92,933 and Rs 7,19,554 to the revenue department.