    Kerala: KSEB disconnects electricity at Travancore Cements in Kottayam due to pending dues

    The action was taken after the institution failed to clear outstanding dues amounting to Rs 2 crores. The KSEB officials emphasized that such substantial arrears cannot be overlooked or sanctioned, highlighting the need for timely payments. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

    Kottayam: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has initiated strict measures against various departments and institutions for defaulting on their electricity bills. In a recent development, KSEB disconnected the power supply to a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) which had accumulated significant arrears. The fuse was pulled on the PSU, resulting in the cessation of electricity at Travancore Cements located in Kottayam. The action was taken after the institution failed to clear outstanding dues amounting to Rs 2 crores. The KSEB officials emphasized that such substantial arrears cannot be overlooked or sanctioned, highlighting the need for timely payments. 

    KSEB earlier disconnected the power supply to forest department offices, including the Pathanamthitta Ranni Divisional Forest Office (DFO), due to unpaid electricity bills amounting to Rs 17,000. This move comes on the heels of previous actions by KSEB, such as pulling the plug at the Ernakulam Collectorate over arrears totaling Rs 57 lakh. The electricity was reinstated at the Ernakulam Collectorate only after a pledge from the district collector to settle the outstanding debts by March 31. 

     Additionally, KSEB's actions have sparked controversy, especially regarding the disconnection of power after the installation of solar panels at the collectorate, incurring a significant cost. These instances underscore KSEB's commitment to enforcing timely payment of electricity dues, even at the expense of government entities.


     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
