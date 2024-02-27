Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KPPC president Sudhakaran to move court demanding CBI inquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan; check

    Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of engaging in significant corruption. Kuzhalnadan claimed that Vijayan's favoritism towards Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in 2020 resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 40,000 crore to the public exchequer, based on conservative estimates

    Kerala: KPPC president Sudhakaran to move court demanding CBI inquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan; check details rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 12:14 PM IST


    Kollam: KPCC President K. Sudhakaran has addressed the serious nature of allegations made by Mathew Kuzhalnadan against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sudhakaran stated the claim that CM Vijayan directly intervened to relax the Land Reforms Act at the behest of CMRL is deeply concerning. Sudhakaran said that KPCC will move to court demanding a CBI inquiry against CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking at a press conference held with the Congress' Samaragni Yatra in Kollam.

    Sudhakaran said "This is the biggest scam that Kerala has ever seen. The accusations include involvement in the illicit sale of black sand, with funds allegedly carried in hand. In light of these accusations, many argue that Vijayan lacks the moral authority to remain as CM and should step down immediately." Additionally, there are demands for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to thoroughly investigate the ongoing allegations concerning CMRL. 

    On February 27th, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of engaging in significant corruption. He specifically targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that Vijayan permitted a Kochi-based mining firm to quarry mineral-rich sand at extremely low prices from the backwater channel near the spillway at Thottapally in Alappuzha district.

    During a press conference, Kuzhalnadan claimed that Vijayan's favoritism towards Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in 2020 resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 40,000 crore to the public exchequer, based on conservative estimates. He emphasized that this substantial sum of money could have been utilized to alleviate the government's current financial crisis.

    Sudhakaran announced that KPCC will pay Rs 15 lakh to the family of Ajeesh, who died in a wild animal attack in Mananthavady. This decision came after the Karnataka government, led by the BJP, announced a similar compensation amount. However, following the announcement, Ajeesh's family expressed their desire to decline the compensation. In response to their wishes, KPCC decided to step in and provide the promised financial support.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
