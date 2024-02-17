Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kochi Metro removes billboards featuring MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars

    The Kochi Metro has removed the billboards of Eden Hibi from the pillars of the metro after controversies.  The action was taken against the complaint of CPM Leader Advocate KS Arun Kumar. Arun complained that metro pillars should not be used for political campaigning.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    Kochi: Kochi Metro has removed the campaign boards of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden from the pillars of Kochi Metro after controversies. The action was taken against the complaint of CPM Leader Advocate KS Arun Kumar. Arun complained that metro pillars should not be used for political campaigning.

    The campaign board for Hibi Eden was placed at the metro pillars in the city's main centers at Kacheripadi and Edapally. The board appeared like an election campaign poster stating that 'Coming Soon Hibi, Hridayathil Hibi, Nadin Hridayaksharangal'. MP Hibi Edan stated that it was the announcement of his new plan. However, after two days Kochi Metro's advertising company removed the board from the pillars.

    KMRL also directed private advertising agencies not to provide any political campaigns in the pillars. The Kochi Metro stated that the decision was taken by the agency and there is no further explanation. The DCC President stated that the board was placed by Hibi Eden's friends and not a political campaign. Earlier, KPCC had strictly prohibited setting up campaign boards on its own before the announcement of candidates.


     

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
