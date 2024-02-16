Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kinder Hospital organizes music competition for pregnant women in Cherthala

    The Kinder Hospital has organized a Spandanam Music Competition for pregnant women in Cherthala. The winners received a first prize worth Rs 2 lakh, a second prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh.

    Kerala: Kinder Hospital organizes music competition for pregnant women in Cherthala rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Cherthala: The Kinder Hospital has organized a Spandanam Music Competition for pregnant women in Cherthala. Around 136 pregnant women from different parts of Kerala participated in the competition. The Kinder Hospital Chairman, Dr VK Pradeep Kumar said that this competition was organised with the idea of celebrating pregnancy.

    The grand finale, graced by music director Ouseppachan, was attended by esteemed personalities including Vincy Aloshious and A. M. Ariff as chief guests. Merin John from Kochi clinched the first place, followed by Arya Krishna from Ernakulam in second place, and Deepa Das from North Paravur securing the third position. The prizes were distributed by Vincy Aloshious, A. M. Ariff, Shobhana Ravindran, Dr. VK Pradeep Kumar, and Sheera Pradeep Kumar. The winners received a first prize worth Rs 2 lakh, a second prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh.

    Approximately 200 newlyweds graced the grand finale of the Spandanam Music Competition and participated in the Valentine's Day celebration arranged by Kinder Hospital. The event featured a musical fest by renowned brass player Rajesh Cherthala.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC anr

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024? anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad

    Explained: What is KARE, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department? anr

    Explained: What is KARe, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department?

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes rkn

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka faces Rs 59.274 crore loss over 7 years due to faulty GST implementation, claims CM SIddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka faces Rs 59,274 crore loss over 7 years due to faulty GST implementation, claims CM SIddaramaiah

    Bizarre UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test snt

    Bizarre! UK man mixes sperm with father's to aid conception; court rejects paternity test

    Craving for croissant This viral video of making iconic French pastry will melt your hearts WATCH gcw

    Craving for croissant? This viral video of making iconic French pastry will melt your hearts (WATCH)

    Explained Why Congress faced Income Tax department wrath

    Explained: Why Congress faced Income Tax department's wrath

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC anr

    Kerala University Senate meeting turns chaotic; War of words between Minister, VC

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon