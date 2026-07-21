The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-529 weekly draw, which featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Winning numbers across all prize categories have now been officially released. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers through official sources.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-529 weekly lottery draw held today at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants from across Kerala and other parts of the country were eagerly awaiting the outcome, with the draw offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore.

The official winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-529 draw have now been released across all prize categories. Ticket holders can check the first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prizes and other winning numbers to see if their ticket has secured a reward.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-529 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: SZ204699

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 204699

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: SP516620

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: SN735793

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0238, 0348, 2753, 3148, 3182, 3857, 5561, 5732, 5937, 6436, 6467, 6707, 7110, 8267, 8614, 8802, 9097, 9532, 9858

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0807, 1403, 2051, 3701, 4300, 6350

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0097, 0660, 1122, 1548, 2047, 2662, 2831, 3502, 3607, 3812, 3820, 5659, 5968, 6149, 6231, 6411, 6798, 7043, 7166, 8387, 8502, 8866, 9509, 9704, 9921

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0021, 0172, 0260, 0466, 0493, 0706, 0718, 0806, 0932, 0934, 1106, 1155, 1236, 1305, 1312, 1383, 1475, 1646, 1809, 1831, 2930, 3031, 3048, 3108, 3258, 3557, 3583, 3727, 3815, 3865, 4006, 4035, 4477, 4534, 4722, 4922, 4939, 4963, 5025, 5087, 5405, 5431, 5560, 5704, 6029, 6069, 6515, 6728, 6762, 6802, 6951, 7184, 7251, 7317, 7387, 7601, 7636, 8211, 8338, 8719, 8771, 8850, 8871, 8900, 9080, 9177, 9200, 9283, 9300, 9319, 9407, 9434, 9663, 9911, 9924, 9927

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0086 0195 0503 0510 0616 0673 0719 0780 0795 1047 1295 1388 1507 1728 1745 1765 1910 1912 1974 2139 2184 2231 2425 2473 2774 3004 3153 3277 3331 3469 3765 3814 3939 3955 3964 4056 4172 4323 4346 4376 4523 4631 5204 5430 5566 5627 5831 5941 5957 5970 6129 6208 6237 6254 6290 6337 6838 6859 7213 7214 7240 7256 7282 7303 7318 7478 7502 7772 7878 7931 8134 8225 8398 8423 8700 8727 8865 8889 9099 9206 9293 9507 9548 9577 9690 9787 9812 9868 9932 9965

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India's oldest and most trusted government-run lottery schemes, conducting weekly and bumper draws that attract lakhs of participants. The Sthree Sakthi lottery remains one of the department's most popular weekly draws, offering attractive cash prizes to lucky winners.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Prize winners should also preserve their original lottery tickets carefully, as they will be required during the prize claim process. Winners must complete the necessary formalities and submit the required documents within the stipulated time prescribed by the department.

The prize claim procedure varies depending on the prize amount. Smaller prizes can generally be claimed through authorised lottery agents, while higher prize winners are required to complete verification with the Kerala State Lotteries Department before receiving their winnings.