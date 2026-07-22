The Kerala State Lottery's Dhanalekshmi DL-62 draw is scheduled for July 22, 2026, with results announced at 3 PM. The popular weekly lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash awards. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official sources only.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to conduct the Dhanalekshmi DL-62 lottery draw on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers, which will be declared at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the state's popular weekly lottery draws and offers participants an opportunity to win attractive cash prizes. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, followed by multiple prize categories, including the second and third prizes, as well as several consolation and lower-tier prizes.

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The official winning numbers will be released immediately after the draw and published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official results or the Kerala Government Gazette before initiating the prize claim process.

Winners should preserve their original lottery ticket carefully and sign the reverse side after confirming a win. Prize claims require the original ticket, valid identity proof and other supporting documents. Lottery winnings are subject to applicable taxes as per government rules, and higher-value prizes must be claimed through the designated lottery offices within the prescribed time limit.

The Kerala State Lottery, launched in 1967, is India's first government-run lottery programme and continues to conduct weekly draws under different lottery series throughout the year. The transparent draw process and structured prize distribution have made it one of the country's most trusted lottery systems.

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