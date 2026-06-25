The Kerala State Lottery holds its Karunya Plus KN-629 draw on June 25 in Thiruvananthapuram. This popular, government-supervised weekly lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore and other rewards. Participants await the official results, which will be published via authorized channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the much-awaited Karunya Plus KN-629 lottery draw on June 25, with participants across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of the Kerala government, ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process.

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Karunya Plus is among the most popular weekly lottery schemes run by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Known for its attractive prize structure, the lottery offers players an opportunity to win substantial cash rewards through a government-backed system. Thousands of ticket holders are expected to closely follow the draw, hoping their numbers match the winning combinations.

The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN-629 draw is a whopping Rs 1 crore, making it the biggest attraction for participants. In addition to the jackpot, the lottery also features several other prize categories, allowing multiple winners to take home significant rewards. The extensive prize structure has contributed to the popularity of the scheme among regular lottery buyers in Kerala.

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As of now, the official results have not been declared. The winning numbers will be announced after the draw is completed and subsequently published through authorized channels. Participants are advised to rely only on official lottery result publications and government-approved sources to verify their ticket numbers.

Ticket holders should keep their original tickets safe until the results are announced. Winners will need to present the original ticket and complete the prescribed verification process to claim their prize money. The Kerala State Lottery Department has also urged participants to carefully check all details before initiating any claim procedure.

The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy strong public participation due to its structured prize distribution and transparent conduct. Once the Karunya Plus KN-629 draw concludes, the official winning numbers and complete prize list will be made available for public verification.

Until then, lottery enthusiasts remain on the lookout for the latest updates, hoping the June 25 draw brings them a life-changing win.

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