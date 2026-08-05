The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-64 lottery results for August 5. The draw was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. The prize structure includes a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, plus other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the much-awaited Dhanalekshmi DL-64 lottery results for Wednesday, August 5. Thousands of participants across Kerala and other parts of the country can now check whether their ticket numbers feature among the winners of one of the state's most popular weekly lottery draws.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials. The official list of winning numbers has been released following the conclusion of the draw, and ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers only through the authorised results published by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The Dhanalekshmi DL-64 draw offered a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it one of the most eagerly awaited weekly lottery events. Besides the jackpot, the draw also featured a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, consolation prizes and several lower-tier cash rewards across different categories.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-64 Lottery Result Today (Aug 5): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-64 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DZ380334

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 380334

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DZ708845

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DT451839

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0448, 0593, 0632, 0705, 0844, 1336, 2455, 2820, 3367, 4501, 6062, 6488, 6713, 6886, 7445, 7680, 9167, 9645, 9706

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 4798, 6217, 8567, 8786, 9093, 9514

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0251, 0861, 0898, 1015, 1053, 1724, 1985, 2225, 2857, 3725, 4265, 4325, 4968, 5267, 5466, 6043, 6694, 7145, 7497, 7744, 7815, 8151, 8635, 8671, 8934

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0241, 0894, 0992, 1126, 1155, 1540, 1707, 1811, 1979, 2008, 2070, 2169, 2234, 2287, 2383, 2597, 2756, 2797, 2947, 3000, 3221, 3289, 3373, 3430, 3468, 3498, 3523, 3597, 3603, 3609, 3646, 3647, 3755, 3898, 3923, 4228, 4375, 4610, 4680, 4715, 4984, 5411, 5499, 5613, 5720, 6003, 6010, 6137, 6212, 6251, 6260, 6503, 6652, 6689, 6724, 6772, 7208, 7518, 8015, 8132, 8170, 8507, 8573, 8603, 8790, 8805, 8917, 8966, 9012, 9029, 9082, 9163, 9736, 9846, 9849, 9952

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0025, 0143, 0153, 0192, 0452, 0674, 0772, 1137, 1229, 1377, 1422, 1492, 1741, 1886, 2024, 2161, 2428, 2466, 2540, 2649, 2744, 2809, 2968, 3098, 3162, 3251, 3346, 3461, 3533, 3537, 3542, 3611, 3808, 3879, 4023, 4191, 4250, 4295, 4490, 4778, 4800, 4828, 4886, 5053, 5071, 5125, 5238, 5310, 5337, 5472, 5607, 5736, 5922, 5991, 6092, 6591, 6632, 6683, 6808, 6836, 6883, 7019, 7255, 7310, 7325, 7570, 7647, 7777, 7831, 7892, 7895, 7960, 8004, 8197, 8224, 8418, 8485, 8523, 8527, 8558, 8669, 8733, 8789, 8809, 8916, 8943, 9005, 9112, 9136, 9146, 9164, 9391, 9416, 9531, 9568, 9939

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0041, 0104, 0475, 0662, 0895, 0921, 0941, 0943, 1022, 1096, 1166, 1236, 1274, 1281, 1366, 1516, 1657, 1695, 1746, 1787, 1862, 1868, 2076, 2134, 2228, 2253, 2293, 2313, 2443, 2447, 2471, 2500, 2530, 2679, 2750, 2893, 2940, 2948, 2958, 2959, 3034, 3070, 3212, 3267, 3284, 3353, 3398, 3670, 3777, 3960, 4076, 4135, 4196, 4220, 4226, 4465, 4502, 4536, 4595, 4642, 4648, 4700, 4725, 4857, 5093, 5130, 5173, 5283, 5376, 5379, 5389, 5404, 5562, 5564, 5568, 5696, 5697, 5728, 5803, 5807, 5843, 5858, 5937, 5982, 6144, 6388, 6476, 6491, 6549, 6557, 6804, 6831, 7061, 7140, 7223, 7253, 7355, 7417, 7464, 7522, 7556, 7664, 7727, 7732, 7885, 8011, 8017, 8124, 8162, 8190, 8194, 8229, 8337, 8435, 8570, 8604, 8656, 8800, 8840, 8926, 9081, 9090, 9132, 9141, 9207, 9299, 9548, 9589, 9647, 9650, 9665, 9677, 9731, 9797, 9812, 9843, 9868, 9880

Winners are advised to carefully cross-check their ticket numbers with the official prize list before initiating the claim process. Those holding higher-value winning tickets should preserve the original ticket in good condition and complete the claim formalities within the deadline prescribed by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Identity proof, PAN details and other required documents may be needed while claiming prize money, depending on the prize category.

The Kerala Lottery remains one of the country's most popular government-run lottery schemes, attracting lakhs of participants every week with its transparent draw process and attractive prize pool. If you purchased a Dhanalekshmi DL-64 ticket, now is the time to check the official results and find out if luck has smiled on you. Keep this page bookmarked for the complete prize list and any further updates related to the draw.

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