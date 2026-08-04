A man has been sentenced to four years of hard labour and fined ₹50,000 for attempting to murder his elderly father in a brutal attack. The accused allegedly dragged his father and stomped on his neck, leaving him injured. The court found him guilty and awarded the punishment after examining the case.

PANTHALAM: A court has sentenced a man to four years of hard labour and a ₹50,000 fine for a brutal attempt to murder his own elderly father.

The Pathanamthitta Additional District and Sessions Court (Second) found Mahendran, 44, a resident of Perumbulickal in Panthalam Thekkekara, guilty of the crime. The court noted that Mahendran, who was legally responsible for his parents' care, had abandoned them.

Kollam Crime: Serial Thief With 40+ Cases Finally Nabbed After 7-Month Chase!

The case against him was that he attacked his father who was sitting in front of a nearby school. Mahendran, who was drunk at the time, dragged his father onto the road. He then held his father's legs, lifted them, and tried to kill him by stamping on his neck to suffocate him.

The FIR was registered by K.B. Aji, who was the Sub Inspector at Panthalam Police Station at the time. He also led the investigation and filed the chargesheet. During the trial, Advocate Anilkumar P.R. represented the prosecution. Sub Inspector Binu Kumar coordinated the court procedures.

Wayanad Crime: Woman Targeted in Chilling Setup by Mother-In-Law! Read Details