The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-64 lottery results on August 5, with the draw scheduled for 3:00 PM. This weekly lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers using official sources only after the draw concludes.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-64 lottery results today, August 5, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the winning numbers. The weekly draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, and the official draw is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The complete list of winning numbers is expected to be published shortly after the draw, typically between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery draws and is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50, giving participants a chance to win the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, the draw also offers an attractive second prize of Rs 30 lakh, a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, a consolation prize, and several lower-tier prizes across multiple categories.

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As of now, the official results have not yet been announced. Participants are advised to avoid relying on unofficial lists or social media forwards and instead verify the winning numbers only after they are released by the Kerala State Lottery Department through the official result gazette or other authorised platforms.

Once the results are declared, winners should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official prize list. Prize claims must follow the procedures prescribed by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Winners of higher-value prizes will be required to submit the original ticket along with valid identity documents, PAN details and other supporting documents within the stipulated claim period.

The excitement surrounding the Dhanalekshmi DL-64 draw continues to build as the countdown to the announcement begins. If you have purchased a ticket, keep it safe and check the official winning numbers after the draw concludes. This page will be updated with the complete list of prize-winning numbers as soon as the Kerala State Lottery Department officially releases the results.

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