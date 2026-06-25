The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-629 draw, held on June 25. The popular weekly draw, conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a grand prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-629 draw held on June 25, bringing excitement to thousands of lottery participants across the state. The weekly draw, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore and several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

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Karunya Plus is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting a large number of participants due to its substantial prize money and government-backed transparency. Ticket holders eagerly awaited the announcement, hoping to secure a life-changing win through one of the state's most sought-after lottery draws.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-629 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

In the KN-629 draw, the first-prize winner walked away with the coveted Rs 1 crore jackpot. Apart from the grand prize, winners were also selected for the second, third, fourth and fifth prize categories, ensuring that a large number of participants received rewards. The Kerala State Lottery Department published the complete list of winning numbers shortly after the draw concluded.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-629 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: PG 184064

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 184064.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: PB 246602

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: PJ 190991

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0219, 0830, 1334, 1589, 2004, 3044, 3991, 4247, 4618, 4873, 6403, 6486, 6572, 7094, 7827, 8578, 8589, 9545, 9977.

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0491, 2814, 4743, 5676, 8115, 8585.

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0173, 0873, 0979, 1706, 2012, 2106, 2308, 2889, 3743, 5278, 5391, 5635, 6125, 6674, 7171, 7284, 7902, 8112, 8350, 8452, 8887, 8999, 9140, 9582, 9637.

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0144, 0235, 0250, 0613, 0710, 0884, 0980, 1228, 1294, 1324, 1376, 1439, 1479, 1540, 1611, 1776, 2301, 2620, 2635, 2661, 2693, 3068, 3071, 3180, 3204, 3425, 3588, 3604, 3658, 3681, 3903, 3919, 3939, 4038, 4105, 4450, 4636, 4671, 4771, 4874, 4959, 5033, 5069, 5093, 5459, 5582, 5679, 5701, 6200, 6396, 6426, 6660, 6704, 6864, 6964, 7021, 7448, 7497, 7579, 7714, 7720, 7722, 7958, 7974, 8137, 8525, 8537, 8593, 8608, 8609, 8630, 8794, 8904, 8916, 9677, 9916.

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially released results. Participants are encouraged to cross-check details using authorised government sources before initiating the prize claim process. The department has also reminded winners to preserve their original lottery tickets, as they are required during verification and prize disbursement.

Prize winners must submit the necessary documents and complete the prescribed formalities within the stipulated claim period. Failure to comply with the verification requirements could delay or affect the processing of prize claims. Authorities have urged participants to remain cautious and rely only on official lottery notifications when checking results.

The Kerala lottery system continues to enjoy widespread popularity because of its structured prize distribution and transparent draw mechanism. Weekly draws such as Karunya Plus provide participants with an opportunity to win significant cash prizes while contributing to state-run welfare initiatives funded through lottery revenues.

With the Karunya Plus KN-629 results now declared, attention will soon shift to the next Kerala lottery draw. Meanwhile, thousands of participants across Kerala are checking their tickets and hoping that luck has delivered them a winning number in this week's draw.